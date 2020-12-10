BIG 3: Potential Allergy Vaccine Issue, FDA Meets to Approve Vaccines & STL to Receive Vaccines Next Week

1. A potential problem with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is being identified. Pfizer is warning British health officials not to give its vaccine to anyone with a significant history of allergic reactions.Â Â

2. Drugmaker Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine goes before an FDA panel today. Distribution is expected to begin right away once the vaccine is approved.

3. All four major St. Louis-area health care systems could receive thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.Â Frontline healthcare workers are first in line to receive the vaccine.Â The systems all say they will encourage but not require employees to get vaccinated immediately.