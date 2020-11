1. Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said trial data shows their COVID-19 vaccine is 90-percent effective.

2. South Florida officials are warning residents to stay inside until waters recede from Tropical Storm Eta.

3. Local leaders could soon enact tighter COVID-19 restrictions as the virus continues to spread. St. Louis Mayor Krewson said if the city isn’t able to make progress in bringing cases and hospitalizations down, she will consider further business limits.