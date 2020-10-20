BIG 3: New Debate Rules, COVID Trends in MO & Stimulus Bill

1. Microphones will not be muted during the open debate segments of the event. The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was notable for the amount of interruptions. The next debate is Thursday.

2. The St. Louis area is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 data. Dr. Garza said the coronavirus is circulating at a significant rate in the community. The rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions and influenza season – could resemble the beginning of the pandemic.

3. This week we should have an answer either way to see if negotiations can yield an agreement or not. May or may not include a check to your back account. Stocks are falling sharply to start the week as Wall Street reacts to the lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal.