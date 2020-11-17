BIG 3: Moderna Announces Vaccine Success, CDC Prepares for Distribution & STLCO Restrictions

1. Moderna and Pfizer expect to apply for emergency approval soon for their vaccines after both have proven to be more than 90 percent effective. Experts say widespread distribution likely won’t happen until spring.

2. The CDC isn’t wasting time preparing millions for a coronavirus vaccine. A panel will meet for five hours next Monday to decide who should get a shot first.

3. St Louis County restrictions start today. The Missouri Restaurant Association is planning to join a lawsuit against COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.