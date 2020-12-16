BIG 3: Major East Coast Snow Storm, Moderna Vaccine Ready to Roll & Centene Hesitating on STL Expansion

1. Millions are battening down as the biggest snowstorm in years prepares to slam the Northeast. Forecasters predict it’ll dump more snow than last winter in Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington D.C.

2. It looks like the coronavirus vaccine from biotech company Moderna could soon get an emergency use authorization. FDA staff said trial results and data regarding safety met the qualifications.

3. The expansion of Centene in downtown Clayton has been a welcome addition to the city, and the area. But CEO Michael Neidorff has said the company may not continue with further expansion.