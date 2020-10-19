BIG 3: Increase in COVID Cases, Voter Turnout Is Setting Records & Dodgers/Rays World Series

1. Like much of the nation there is a steady increase in COVID cases here in St. Louis. There’s an increase in COVID patients and then a decreasing ability to staff beds and to take care of patients which is creating a tremendous amount of stress on the healthcare system.

2. This year’s election continues to be unlike any other. The U.S. Elections Project says over 27-million people have cast early voting ballots across the U.S. Voters continue to show up in staggering numbers ahead of the November 3rd election.

3. -The Dodgers and the Rays are going to the World Series. It’s LA’s third pennant in four years. For Tampa Bay, this is just the second time in franchise history. Game One of the World Series will be Tuesday.