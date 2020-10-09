BIG 3: Hurricane Delta Making Landfall, Debate is Off & Whitmer Plot to Kidnap

1. It appears next week’s presidential debate is off. President Trump said he would not participate after the commission staging the event said it would do a virtual town hall for safety reasons.

2. Hurricane Delta remains a Category Three storm this morning. The National Hurricane Center says Delta is packing 120-mile-per-hour winds as it churns about 250 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

3. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling out President Trump after a plot to kidnap her was uncovered by the FBI.