BIG 3: Giuliani Has COVID, Hospitalizations Continue to Rise & Stimulus Checks Unlikely

1. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani says he is feeling okay as he battles the coronavirus in a Washington D.C. hospital.

2. Coronavirus hospitalizations in the U.S. keep breaking records. Over 101-thousand Americans are in the hospital due to the respiratory illness.

3. Congress is on the clock to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill and some Capitol Hill observers say a proposal could come together as soon as today. The 908-billion dollar measure would not include another round of 12-hundred dollar payments to most Americans.