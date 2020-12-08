BIG 3: First Vaccination in UK, Waino Honored & Mercy is Hiring

1.Coronavirus vaccinations are rolling out in the United Kingdom. Around 50 National Health Service hospitals have started vaccinating nursing home workers and people older than 80 who are hospitalized. A grandmother who turns 91 next week got the first shot this morning.

2. Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright is the winner of the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award.

3. Mercy is hiring temporary workers to contend with staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.