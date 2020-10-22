BIG 3: Final Debate Tonight, Stimulus Stalls Again & Iran/Russia Trying to Sway Election

1. The debate will take place in Nashville, Tennessee at 8pm. President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be making their final arguments to America before the November 3rd election.

2. The brakes are pumping on the Senate Republican stimulus bill. A vote fell short for the measure worth half a trillion dollars.

3. The Director of National Intelligence is warning the public that Iran and Russia are trying to influence the 2020 election. John Ratcliffe says Iran sent spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters.