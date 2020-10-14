BIG 3: Eli Lilly Pauses Coronovirus Treatment, Census on Hold & Black Friday Plans

1. A third company is pausing its coronavirus treatment. Eli Lilly stopped its trial today on an antibody drug because of safety concerns.

2. The census count is on hold, for now. The Supreme Court is allowing administration to end it early while an appeal plays out.

3. We’re starting to get a sense of what Black Friday will look like this year thanks to Wal-Mart. They are going to spread out Black Friday and break up in-store Black Friday sales into three separate online and in-store events during November.