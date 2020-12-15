BIG 3: Electoral College Cast Votes, AG Bill Barr Resigns & First Vaccinations Begin in STL

1. President-elect Joe Biden has surpassed the number of Electoral College votes needed to win the election. Biden was projected to have won 306 electoral votes, compared to 232 for President Trump.

2. President Trump says Attorney General Bill Barr will step down before Christmas. Trump said he’s had a “very good” relationship with Barr.

3. COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in the St. Louis area. The vaccine was first administered yesterday at Mercy Hospital South. Local health care workers will be vaccinated initially.