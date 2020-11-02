BIG 3: Election Day Tomorrow, Vote Count Could Take Awhile & IL/MO COVID Numbers Rise

1. The presidential candidates are on a blitz across battleground states. President Trump has hit Iowa and North Carolina already and still had a couple events last night. Joe Biden spent Sunday in Pennsylavania.

2. The secretary of state in Pennsylvania says it’ll take a little while to count votes in the Keystone State.

3. New restrictions go into effect for the entire state of Illinois as numbers rise. IL had 43,000 + confirmed cases, the highest weekly total ever. Missouri saw 16,000 cases last week, also a record high.

