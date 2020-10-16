BIG 3: Dueling Town Halls, COVID Resurgence & Prime Day Sales Results

1. President Trump and Joe Biden competed for votes separately last night, in simultaneous town hall broadcasts, Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC.

2. More than eight-million Americans have now been infected by the coronavirus. More than a million cases have been confirmed in less than a month as dozens of states experience spikes.

3. Amazon says third-party sellers came out on top this week. The e-commerce giant announced third-party sellers hauled in over three-point-five billion dollars during the two-day Prime Day event.