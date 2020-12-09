BIG 3: COVID Hospitalizations, $600 Stimulus Checks Talked About & FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine

1. More than 104-thousand patients with coronavirus are hoping they won’t be spending Christmas alone in the hospital. That’s the new count today, the most ever since the pandemic began. It means 38-thousand-452 people were bad enough to be admitted just in the last 24 hours.

2. There are reports the White House is pushing to include 600-dollar stimulus checks in the next coronavirus relief package.

3. The F-D-A says the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. The agency is expected to grant emergency use authorization to the vaccine this week, which means Americans will soon start getting the shots.