BIG 3: COVID Hit All-Time High Again, GA Will Be Recounted & Tighter STL Restrictions Coming

1. The coronavirus crisis is getting worse as the nation hits 140-thousand new infections just today. That’s the highest daily count ever with no signs of slowing down.

There is going to be a hand recount of all the ballots in Georgia’s presidential race. Joe Biden leads President Trump by about 14-thousand votes.

3. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page could issue new COVID-19 restrictions as early as today. The restrictions come as area hospitals have seen near-exponential growth in coronavirus admissions in recent days.