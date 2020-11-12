Big 3 | Mason & Remy

By Remy |

BIG 3: COVID Hit All-Time High Again, GA Will Be Recounted & Tighter STL Restrictions Coming

1. The coronavirus crisis is getting worse as the nation hits 140-thousand new infections just today.  That’s the highest daily count ever with no signs of slowing down. 

2.

There is going to be a hand recount of all the ballots in Georgia’s presidential race.  Joe Biden leads President Trump by about 14-thousand votes. 

3. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page could issue new COVID-19 restrictions as early as today.  The restrictions come as area hospitals have seen near-exponential growth in coronavirus admissions in recent days.