BIG 3: COVID Death Toll Over 250k, Georgia Recount Results & Mayor Lyda Krewson No Running

1. The U.S. death toll in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is now over 250-thousand. That’s according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which is tracking coronavirus cases around the world.

2.Official results of a statewide hand recount of the presidential election in Georgia are expected to be released by noon Eastern Time. The audit of vote counts in all 159 counties won’t change the outcome, with President-elect Joe Biden holding onto his lead over President Trump in Georgia.

3. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday that she will not run for reelection. Krewson, who just turned 68, said her age was a factor in the decision and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.