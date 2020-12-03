BIG 3: CDC Warns About Upcoming Months, Vaccines Rolling Out & Local Porch Pirates on the Loose

1. The head of the CDC says the next few months are going to be the most difficult in the history of public health in America. Dr. Robert Redfield warned the death toll from COVID-19 could be close to 450-thousand by February.

2.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says Americans getting vaccinated will play a big role in ending the coronavirus pandemic. Azar urged Americans to educate themselves now about the vaccines and the process of making them available.

3. As porch thefts increases, police highly advise residents to track their deliveries closely, schedule to pick up their package at the delivery or postal site, or have a neighbor or family member available to watch for your package if you aren’t home around the expected delivery time.