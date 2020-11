1. The CDC is saying to limit holiday gatherings this week. Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to break records in the U.S. The COVID Tracking Project says nearly 84-thousand people in the U.S. are in hospitals battling the respiratory illness.

2. The Michigan board of canvassers meets today to certify this month’s election results.

3. St. Louis area staffed hospital beds are 80% full Sunday as the task force reports a record for seven-day moving average hospitalizations.