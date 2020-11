1. It looks like President-elect Joe Biden’s transition can finally begin. The head of the General Services Administration just signed off, more than two weeks after the race was called.

2. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States could nearly double by Inauguration Day, according to a modeling forecast by researchers at WashU.

3. AstraZeneca is reporting its coronavirus vaccine to be highly effective as the drug company is in late-state trials with the University of Oxford.