BIG 3: 2nd Doses Rolling Out Locally, Georgia Senate Runoff & MO Lagging On Vaccine Delivery

1. A spokesperson with Mercy said that “dozens” of staff members received the second dose on Monday. Mercy South reached the 2,000 mark for the first round of shots early last week, and is able to distribute about 400 doses per day.

2. The fight for Georgia’s Senate seats all comes down to today. Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. so voters can help decide which party will control the Senate in Washington.

3. Vaccine rollout has been slow because of lags in supply. Currently, 91,000 Missourians have their first doses, about 20% of the people who are eligible in Tier 1A.