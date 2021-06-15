“Better Together”: Luke Combs returning to perform at 2022 Daytona 500

ABC/Eric McCandless

NASCAR has announced that Luke Combs will perform at The Great American Race next year ahead of the Daytona 500, marking the first time an artist has performed two years in a row at the iconic event.

The hitmaker made his Daytona 500 debut in 2021, but played for a limited capacity audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions at the Daytona International Speedway have since been lifted.

In a Twitter video, Luke shares memories of watching NASCAR races with his grandfather and cites his desire to play for a full audience at the famed race track as one of the reasons he wanted to come back.

“I never could’ve imagined playing before the Daytona 500…and while carrying on the tradition was something that I’ll never forget, it just wasn’t the same without a full house, and that’s why I’m excited to come back,” he expresses. “To feel the energy of the excitement, the atmosphere. To connect with the crowd and get them pumped up for The Great American Race, moments like this are what I live for and it’s why I do what I do.”

The 2022 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 20.

