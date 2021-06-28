‘Behind the Bar’: Riley Green dropping new EP on Friday

BMLG Records

Riley Green is going behind the bar.

The “There Was This Girl” singer is releasing a new EP, Behind the Bar, on July 2. The collection of seven songs includes a co-write with Thomas Rhett on “That Was Us,” a duet with Jessi Alexander. The project also features the title track, as well as the current single “If It Wasn’t for Trucks,” and more.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing songs and one of the biggest tools I’ve used over the years to shape my songwriting is playing those songs on the road for fans and gauging their reactions. I’m looking forward to releasing Behind The Bar and getting to play those songs on the road this summer,” Riley shares in a statement.

The Alabama native will also livestream his sold-out show at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

