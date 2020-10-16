Ashley McBryde will be the third and final host at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Courtesy of CMT

Ashley McBryde has been added as the third and final host of the 2020 CMT Music Awards, joining Kane Brown and Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland.

It’ll be an evening of firsts for all three stars, as none of them have hosted before. Still, Ashley says that the exciting lineup of nominees takes some of the pressure off for her first-time hosting gig.



“I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time,” the singer gushes. “Luckily, it’s not all about me – it’s about celebrating…music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them.”

Ashley earned her first CMT Awards trophy in 2019, and she scored nominations in three more categories this time around: “Female Video of the Year,” “CMT Performance of the Year” and “Video of the Year,” all for her “One Night Standards.” She was eliminated from the “Video of the Year” running in the first round of voting.



In addition to her hosting duties and role as nominee, Ashley will also perform during the show.



The awards show has had to remain flexible as it plans an unusual, socially-distanced and, per the Tennesseean, outdoors show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CMT Awards first said that four co-hosts would be helming the event; now, that number has been adjusted to three.



However, an exciting new lineup of presenters has been revealed. Brandi Carlile, Taylor Swift, Tanya Tucker and Kelly Clarkson will all present awards, as will pop stars Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and Rob Thomas, actors Idina Menzel and Jessica Chastain and producer and DJ Diplo.



The CMT Music Awards will air on Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET.

By Carena Liptak

