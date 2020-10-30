Ashley McBryde signs on as a CMA Foundation ambassador to advocate for music education

ABC/Image Group LA

Ashley McBryde is the first-announced artist ambassador for the Country Music Association’s Unified Voices for Music Education initiative.



As part of the brand new program, the “Martha Divine” star will work with music educators throughout the month of November in a variety of ways. She’ll create a band-specific video lesson plan, meet virtually with music teachers and share her own experiences to highlight the importance of music education in schools and beyond.

Ashley recently appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her partnership with host and superstar Kelly Clarkson.

“Being in band was really important to me,” the singer says, explaining how she attended college hoping to become a band director herself. “I played the French horn, I played mellophone, and I’ve tried to remind kids that it’s not a nerdy thing at all to play an instrument.”



There’s nothing nerdy about Ashley’s career these days. This week, she was also announced as a performer at the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards, where she’s also nominated for three trophies, including in the Album of the Year category for her latest album, Never Will.

By Carena Liptak

