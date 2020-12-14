Ashley McBryde, Hardy & more named to 2021 CRS New Faces

Country Radio Broadcasters

Ashley McBryde, Hardy, Matt Stell, Travis Denning and Tenille Arts have been named to the Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces class of 2021.

The New Faces of Country Music show lineup is voted on by members of the country music industry. The show has been a key component of the annual CRS, which launched in 1970, showcasing the up-and-coming artists who are expected to make a significant breakthrough in the genre. Previous artists who were named to New Faces include Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris.

CRS is a three-day event typically held in Nashville that brings together professionals in radio and the music industry for a variety of panels and workshops. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CRS 2021 will be held virtually on February 16-19. All five artists will perform when the New Faces of Country Music show closes out the seminar on February 19.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.