“As promised,” Morgan Wallen drops three new ‘Dangerous’ songs, including the personal “Livin’ the Dream”

Big Loud Records/Republic Records

When he announced his massive new double album, Dangerous, for release January 8, Morgan Wallen assured fans that he’d offer up a bunch of new songs leading up to release day instead of dropping all of them at once.



Now, he’s making good on that promise, sharing three brand-new tracks: “Somebody’s Problem,” “Still Goin’ Down” and “Livin’ the Dream.”

Morgan, who co-wrote all three songs, described “Livin’ the Dream” as his most personal song to date — for good reason. The lyrics tell his story of finding trouble everywhere he goes, and learning that being famous isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“If I see the sunrise, it’s ‘cause I stayed up all night / Drinkin’ ‘cause I need to, damnit, what a good life,” Morgan sings in the chorus. “Judgin’ by my long hair, you might think I don’t care / Sittin’ here sippin’ and b****in’ about a spot where / People would kill to be, kill to be, kill to be / But y’all it ain’t as good as it seems / This livin’ the dream is killin’ me….”

Those lyrics reflect, at least in part, the struggles Morgan’s gone through publicly in recent months. This year, he lost his debut performance slot on SNL, was arrested for public intoxication, revealed he fathered a son and took a self-imposed break from the spotlight.



Still, he’s ending 2020 on a high note: In addition to announcing Dangerous, Morgan clinched the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year earlier this month.