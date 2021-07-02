“As promised,” Luke Combs keeps the new music rolling with unreleased “Five-Leaf Clover”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Earlier this week, Luke Combs shared that “Cold as You” will be his next radio single, and also told fans to keep their ears peeled for new music. Now, he’s already making good on that promise, sharing live performance video of an unreleased track called “Five-Leaf Clover.”

“As promised, here’s the second new song that I’ve been playing on tour,” Luke explained. “It’s called ‘Five-Leaf Clover.’ Hope y’all like it.”

The song, which he performed accompanied by just his acoustic guitar, underscores the singer’s gratitude for the overwhelming good luck he’s experienced in his life.

“I know I’m a lucky man, but I ain’t sure I am / ‘Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand,” Luke sings in the chorus. “I hit my knees, thankful as can be, but the one thing I can’t get over / How’d a guy like me, who’d have been fine with three, wind up with a five-leaf clover?”

It’s the latest in a long string of unreleased material Luke has teased over the past several months: Both live and on social media, he’s also been sharing unreleased snippets of songs like “Joe,” “See Me Now” and “We Still Drink Beer.”

The singer is expected to announce his third album soon. It’ll follow up his wildly successful sophomore project, What You See Is What You Get and its deluxe version, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.

