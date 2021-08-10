As his ‘Heartland’ album nears, Nelly teases another Kane Brown collaboration

Jason Kempin/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown and rapper Nelly have already teamed up once for a 2020 “Cool Again” remix, but it seems that the pair aren’t yet done working together.

This week, Nelly shared a smiling snapshot of himself to Instagram, hinting in the caption at some of the collaborations that fans can expect to hear on his upcoming Heartland project, which is due out August 27.

He mentioned his duet with Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit,” which fans have already heard, as well as a previously-announced team-up with Blanco Brown and Breland called “High Horse.”

But also listed is a song called “Gritz & Glamour,” which Nelly says features Kane. He hasn’t yet shared any more details about the song. On a recent appearance on an episode of Breland’s Land of the BRE podcast, however, the rapper spoke about why he wanted to collaborate with country artists — and specifically, Black country artists — on his new album.

“But then also inviting more Black artists that are into country. Because I don’t know if they know, but we’re everywhere!” Nelly explains.

“…And then you had the OG who’s no longer with us anymore, Charley Pride. And just imagined some of the things he probably went through…Just being who he is, though. Not trying to be somebody else, but being who he naturally is,” he continues. “Country music is from the heart. It’s the stories. And I mean, we all have stories, so this isn’t the end of the road, so to speak.”

