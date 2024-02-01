Artist Spotlight : Zach Top

With a deep-rooted love for traditional music, Zach Top is poised to invigorate the country genre with his homage to classic sounds and authentic storytelling. Zach embodies the spirit of 90’s country legends, shaped by his upbringing in Sunnyside, WA listening to classic country music while driving around his family’s ranch tending to livestock. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Zach honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021 where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch. Zach just released two special holiday tracks and is set to join CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again” Tour next year. Fans can expect to hear new music from Zach in early 2024. To learn more, visit: https://www.zach-top.com/

