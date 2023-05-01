Artist Spotlight : Tenille Arts

In a world of dreams, Tenille Arts has seen more come true in the last couple of years than even she could have imagined, and the latest of which is the release of her new full-length album Girl To Girl. The 13 songs were all written or co-written by Tenille, as letters to her current and younger self.

“These are songs I wish I had when I was 15 and 16 years old. I wanted to write these like a big sister and share my experiences in hopes that people would feel less alone. Whether you’re 15 years old, my age, or older, I want you to feel seen. I want you to dance to these songs, cry to them, and feel all the feels!”

Girl To Girl hit just as Tenille was wrapping up opening Lady A’s coast-to-coast What A Song Can Do Tour. Her “Back Then, Right Now” single, the first to be released simultaneously in the U.S. and Canada, is her second bona fide hit on Country radio. The album also features duets with Matt Stell and Callista Clark.

The new album follows her ground-breaking Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between collection, which yielded the #1 hit “Somebody Like That.” The single, which was recently certified platinum in the U.S., made history as the first #1 Country single written, produced and performed by an all-female cast. Tenille wrote the song with Allison Cruz and Alex Kline, and Kline produced the track.

“Somebody Like That” also spent three weeks at #1 on the Radio Disney Country Top 50 chart. The notoriety she received from the airplay and exposure landed her as the only Country artist featured in YouTube’s 2021 Foundry Class, and led to her being featured in the advertising program for the new Google Pixel 6 device.

Born and raised in the small Canadian prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille Arts’ dream of performing took root at the tender age of eight. A neighbor overheard her singing a Shania Twain song in her back yard and encouraged her mom to help her pursue music.

After years of honing her craft and touring across Canada, Tenille began making the long trip to Nashville to advance her songwriting skills. Her determination and talent led to steadily increasing successes, as she earned a publishing deal in Nashville. Her 2016 self-titled debut EP peak at #1 on the iTunes Canada Top Country Album Chart and crack the Top 100 on the U.S. iTunes Country Album Chart.

Arts released her full-length album Rebel Child in October 2017, having written 10 of the 11 songs. It debuted at #2 on the iTunes Canada Top Country Album Chart, #12 on the All-Genres Chart and reached #17 in the United States.

Hit ABC show The Bachelor bought into Tenille’s talent early, and she has made three appearances performing original songs for millions of viewers. Each performance led to #1 songs on iTunes U.S. and Canada and gained her countless fans along the way.

Back in Canada, Tenille has received 16 trophies from the Saskatchewan Country Music Association Awards from 2018 through 2022 including the National/International Artist Award this year. In September 2020, she received her first Canadian Country Music Association Award – the “Rising star Award.” A few months later, she received “Country Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” (all genre) and “Single of the Year” for “Somebody Like That” from the SaskMusic Awards.

The last 18 months have been a whirlwind for Tenille. She was inducted into the prestigious CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 and named one of the five 2021 CRS New Faces of Country Music. This year, she was nominated for the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, iHeart Radio Music Awards Best New Country Artist. Her “Back Then, Right Now” single led to CMT Music Awards nominations for Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year. Her award show red carpet outfits at each show have landed her on numerous best-dressed lists.

Media has also caught on to Tenille Arts. She performed “Back Then, Right Now” on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January and has appeared on The TODAY Show and has been featured in People, Bustle, Entertainment Tonight, Hollywood Life, Forbes, Extra and more. Rolling Stone named her one of their “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” calling her “An edgy, Fearless-era Taylor Swift with crystalline vocals; ideal for hopeless romantics who are fire signs.”

Tenille opened dates on Scotty McCreery’s Same Truck Tour, opened for Luke Combs in the UK and Jordan Davis’ Buy Dirt Tour, and in between headlined her own dates and festival appearances.

Her most recent single release is the moving “Jealous of Myself.” Written by Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen, and John Byron, Billboard called the song “a moody masterpiece with a classic misdirection.”

www.TenilleArts.com

