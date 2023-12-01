Artist Spotlight : Ryan Larkins

Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Ryan Larkins caught the music city bug as a pre-teen, starting his songwriting journey at 12-years-old. He began to forge his distinctive baritone sound singing and playing guitar weekly at his home church. Those early performances eventually got him noticed by the Nashville music industry community and soon led to a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. Ryan’s sonic roots in traditional country music coupled with his love for gospel, pop and even R&B has crafted an original, incomparable sound sought after by some of the most talented names in the industry. He’s since written with musical legends like Tony Lane, Tom Douglas, Lee Miller, Craig Wiseman, Tim Nichols, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson. Bill earned his first Grammy nomination for “Someday It’ll All Make Sense,” a duet with Dolly Parton, that Larkins co-wrote. A gifted songwriter, Ryan has also landed cuts by award-winning artists like Tim McGraw and Cody Johnson and now has his own Nashville Country release on Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records, the label he signed with in early 2023.

Brought to you by Goodwill!



