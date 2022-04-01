Artist Spotlight : Randy Houser

Randy Houser released his new song “Note To Self” on March 11.

“Note To Self” was written by Houser, Ross Copperman, Casey Beathard and Bobby Pinson + produced by Houser and Blake Chancey.

“Note To Self” is the first taste of new music since 2019’s critically acclaimed Magnolia, and the Mississippi native is preparing to release more new music throughout 2022.

“Note To Self” was one of the first songs that Houser cut in preparation for new music; the song offers deliberate introspection, challenging the listener to reflect and consider hard truths.

Houser has split his time since releasing Magnolia writing, in the studio and out on the road. He is currently on his headlining tour with a stop planned at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on March 20.

This spring, Houser will join Jamey Johnson for the Country Cadillac Tour Part 2, featuring the two longtime friends sharing the stage once again while performing acoustically and swapping jokes and stories.

Houser has earned four No. 1 singles, including three consecutive hits: “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” and “Goodnight Kiss” while “We Went” marked number four.

Houser has also had two Top 5 hits: “Boots On” and “Like A Cowboy”

Houser has garnered over 1 billion streams and five RIAA Certifications: Platinum-certified “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” Platinum-certified “How Country Feels,” Gold-certified album How Country Feels, Gold-certified “Goodnight Kiss” and Gold-certified “Like A Cowboy.”

Houser has received multiple nominations from the ACM, CMA and CMT, CMA Song of the Year for “Like A Cowboy.”

