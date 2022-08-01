Artist Spotlight : Morgan Wallen

The New Yorker dubbed Morgan Wallen “the most wanted man in country” in part due to the CMA Award Winner’s 9 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications and four consecutive chart-toppers, and in part due to his flyover appeal: “Bruce Springsteen meets Larry the Cable Guy.” The critically-acclaimed ACM Album of the Year Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), Wallen’s follow-up to his Double Platinum breakout If I Know Me, topped 2021’s all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart with 4.1 million units sold earning him Top Country Male Artist of the year at 2022’s Billboard Awards and sparking an in-demand 55-show THE DANGEROUS TOUR in 2022 that kicked off this February. The east Tennessean’s hit-packed set includes “Up Down” (2017), “Whiskey Glasses” (2018), “Chasin’ You” (2019), “More Than My Hometown” (2020), “7 Summers” (2020, named one of Time Magazine’s Best Songs of the Year) and his latest No. 1 “Sand In My Boots” and its demand has led to two nights at Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com alongside three sold-out nights at Bridgestone Arena.

Wallen’s first solo release of 2022, the emotional ballad “Don’t Think Jesus,” timed to Good Friday in honor of its redemptive lyrics, earned a Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 debut and landed atop Billboard Hot Country Songs chart making him the first artist to score three No.1 debuts on the chart (based on airplay, streaming and sales) since its inception. Since, he’s released two additional songs, “Thought You Should Know” and “You Proof” marking subsequent No. 1 entries.

Only 13 songs have premiered atop Hot Country Songs since the survey’s start as an all-encompassing genre ranking in 1958 – with Wallen boasting five of them. Working outside the traditional Nashville mainframe with producer Joey Moi, Hits Magazine notes, “Wallen continually colors outside the lines,” adding, in turn “he’s connected to his fans in ways unprecedented for a country star.” With over 800k tickets sold for 2022 so far, $3 from every ticket sold benefits the songwriter from East Tennessee’s More Than My Hometown Foundation.

