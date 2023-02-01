Artist Spotlight : Megan Moroney

Born and raised in Georgia, Megan Moroney is one of Nashville’s most exciting up and coming artists. Megan grew up in a musical household heavily influenced by legendary songwriters in classic country, southern rock, and americana. During Megan’s freshman year at the University of Georgia, an opportunity to open for an established country artist at the iconic Georgia Theatre prompted Megan to write her very first original song. From there, she developed a love for storytelling and has become known for her distinctive voice and honest, conversational lyrics. Make sure to check out her debut EP “Pistol Made of Roses.”

