Artist Spotlight : Josh Ross

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross’s take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints. Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, “First Taste of Gone,” which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify’s top country playlists like Hot Country, New Boots, and more, “First Taste of Gone” proved the rising Nashville star’s emerging presence in the genre.

Recently, Josh Ross has pushed even further in his career with his major label signing to Universal Music Canada, teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville, and management by The Core Entertainment. Often writing from personal experiences, Josh Ross has tallied more than 100 million streams across his collection of songs. In addition to “On A Different Night” and “First Taste of Gone,” his catalog includes summertime anthem “Tall Boys,” and the latest too-close-to-home emotional track “Red Flags.” This year, Josh Ross was announced as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023 and already garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with “On A Different Night.” His debut US single, “Trouble,” is hitting country radio airwaves this summer, as he joins Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the GET ROLLIN’ TOUR. Stay tuned for more from Josh Ross as he continues to anchor himself as one of country’s most promising new artists.

