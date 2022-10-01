Artist Spotlight : Hannah Ellis

Curb Records recording artist and country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis’ journey – and world – is one all can feel at home in. The Campbellsville, Kentucky-native’s voice – a mix of favorite flannel, sparkling pink wine and welcome – is the friend we always wanted. Whether pouring from a car radio or your phone, the act named to Rolling Stone Country’s “Artist To Watch” list reminds you big leaps often come as a series of small steps when no one is looking. Having paid for her University of Kentucky degree with her full-ride scholarship, she – with the full support of her family – started chasing her dreams. Like so many, that meant a self-financed EP, and moving to Nashville to begin the endless rounds of writers nights, meetings, making friends, and trying to find your way. Hannah paid her dues, kept her focus and kept moving towards something she was sure she felt and knew was right. The fresh-faced songwriter, who has over 27 million career streams, has since written songs recorded by artists, and been featured as a vocalist on songs, spanning multiple genres, including: Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Emily Weisband, Cassadee Pope, Filmore, and Sidewalk Prophets. The magnetic artist, who has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times since making her debut, has toured with Carly Pearce, Gavin DeGraw, Dwight Yoakam, Devin Dawson, and many others, and has toured as part of the CMT “Next Women of Country” Tour. Ellis was invited back by her college alma mater to be featured in a national television advertising campaign about pursuing and achieving your dreams. Hannah’s “Country Can” is available now.

