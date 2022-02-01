Artist Spotlight : ERNEST

A Nashville native with an unpredictable style and personality to match, hitmaker ERNEST is now turning heads on both sides of the singer-songwriter game – and his career is just getting started. Currently one of the most sought-after co-writers on Music Row, he fuses a broad range of influence stretching from Eminem to George Strait, and has now scored four #1 smashes with Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country,” Chris Lane’s “Big, Big Plans,” and Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s.” A MULTI-PLATINUM hit with Diplo and Wallen’s “Heartless” is also part of his growing catalog, and other notable cuts include Lane’s current single, “Fill Them Boots,” Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” FGL’s “Blessings,” and more – including 11 tracks on Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album. As an artist, the eccentric free spirit released his vibrant debut album Locals Only on Big Loud Records in 2019 and followed up with the hand-on-your-heart anthems, “Cheers,” and “American Rust.” He also appeared alongside 90s country legend David Lee Murphy and Big Loud Records labelmate Ben Burgess on the HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 track “Red Dirt Clouds.” His podcast Just Being ERNEST kicked off in the spring of 2020 and has hosted big-name guests including Keith Urban, Diplo, Jason Aldean and more. Now in its third season, a true Nashville maverick is coming into view. Out now, his brand-new track “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)” charted #1 at Apple Music Country, Spotify Country, and iTunes overall upon release.

