Artist Spotlight : Erin Kinsey

Erin Kinsey is the embodiment of a ten-year overnight success: the Rockwall, TX native started singing, songwriting and playing guitar at the age of 11. She made the move to Nashville in 2018 to pursue music full time and experienced her breakthrough success in 2021 with the independent release of singles “Drunk Too” and “Just Drive.”

The rising country artist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist caught the attention of legendary music exec Barry Weiss, signing this year to RECORDS Nashville, the Music City division of RECORDS, his joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment.

Kinsey had a hand in writing every track on the 6-song project. The EP also features previously released hits “Better On Me” and “Hate This Hometown.”

40 East also features her debut country radio single, “Just Drive,” impacting radio now. Written by Kinsey along with Michael August and Josh Ronen and produced by Ronen, the song continues to connect online with 30 million streams and views to date and counting, landing her on many “Ones To Watch” lists for 2022. The song was sparked when she thought of combining country lyrics with the gritty sound of a pop/rock Paramore song. After sharing sneak peek video clips of the song on her socials, Kinsey garnered more than 7.2 million views on TikTok — and an incredible 62,500+ pre-saves prior to release.

Erin Kinsey made her official Grand Ole Opry debut on April 23, 2022.

Kinsey co-wrote “Pink” with Victoria Shaw and Jodi Marr. The song was inspired by her manager’s own breast cancer battle. The emotional song was recorded by Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans. The collaboration released in 2020 to

benefit Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer foundation.

Kinsey plays seven instruments: Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Banjo, Drums, Bass Guitar, Mandolin, and Piano.

She’s played at numerous noteworthy venues and events including Love and War in Texas, The Gaylord Texan ,The Dallas International Film Festival, CMA Music Fest, and London’s C2C Festival.

