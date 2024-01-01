Artist Spotlight : Dylan Marlowe

Statesboro, Georgia native Dylan Marlowe is Nashville’s newest rising star on the country music scene, where he comes likely wearing camouflage and an audible smile, equipped with a sound that blends traditional country themes with a touch of rock. Dylan found his way to Nashville just before the start of the pandemic but made lemonade from lemons, filling his days with songwriting, networking, and finetuning his craft. After Dylan shared a performance of his countrified rewrite of the Olivia Rodrigo hit “Driver’s License” to social media, people really started paying attention. The clip immediately quadrupled his TikTok following and has racked up over a million views on YouTube to date. The enthusiasm surrounding the track prompted him to release it to streaming services, followed by his own infectious tunes like “All About It,” “I’ll Keep The Country,” and his latest track, “Why’d We Break Up Again.” Now, with his recent opening stint on Cole Swindell’s tour under his belt along with his first No. 1 as a songwriter for Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely,” Dylan has set the scene for a monumental takeoff in 2023. Drawing from influences like Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Cody Johnson, Dylan is carving out his own creative niche that he’s filling with music that fans will readily identify with the name Dylan Marlowe.

Brought to you by Goodwill!



