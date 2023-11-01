Artist Spotlight : Drew Baldridge

With a voice as rich as the mid-western soil he was raised on, Patoka, IL native, Drew Baldridge’s music reflects small town life while living large on the simple things. His latest viral hit “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” has amassed over 400 million social media impressions and streams, all while starting a whole movement on TikTok called “The Daughter Trend”. His music catalog including songs like She’s Somebody’s Daughter, Rebound, Imma, and She Does has been streamed over 350 million times globally. He’s an acclaimed songwriter writing for Sony Music Publishing and having his songs recorded by Locash, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Matthew and more. He has shared the stage with many artists including Eric Church, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan to name a few.

Brought to you by Goodwill!



