Artist Spotlight : Dalton Dover

Lauded by Music Row as a “master country talent,” twenty-five-year-old Dalton Dover first started singing at church as a kid, winning his fifth-grade school talent show performing Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” In that moment Dover’s love of performing was born. By the age of 16 he had picked up a guitar and started teaching himself to play, yet it was his grandfather who turned him on to country music and artists such as Keith Whitley, Rhett Akins, Joe Diffie and Steve Wariner. Performances at local bars soon followed along with sharing covers of some of his favorite songs on TikTok. It was there he caught the ear of producer Matt McV and A&R veteran and founder of Droptine, Jim Catino, who quickly signed Dover. His debut track “You Got a Small Town,” produced by McV, quickly garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, MusicRow, Country Now and Wide Open Country. With his debut and his follow-up “Baby I Am” earning notable playlisting, Dover was named a Spotify Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch along with a spotlight as Billboard’s February Country Rookie of the Month and a nod for MusicRow’s 2022Discovery Artist of the Year. Dover’s latest release “Damn Good Life” is available now. After opening for Luke Comb’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium show in Atlanta, Ga. this summer, Dover set out on a seven-date run of his own headlining shows, performing across multiple locations of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red. Dover recently wrapped Priscilla Block’s Welcome To The Block Party Tour in the fall, followed by his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. He was named a Pandora2023Artist to Watch and an Amazon Music2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and is a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class. Dover will release his first single “Giving Up On That” via UMGNashville/Mercury Records on February 17, impacting radio on March 6. For more information, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

Brought to you by Goodwill!



