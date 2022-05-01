Artist Spotlight : Conner Smith

Conner Smith was born to write songs. His mother interviewed songwriters as part of her work when he was a small child; he remembers being in her office, transfixed, listening to the tapes of the people most music lovers never saw telling the stories of where the songs came from. By the time he was 6, he was writing his own. By the time he was 9, he’d signed to BMI as a writer.

Being so immersed in songs and where they came from, the 21-year-old Nashville native is the rarest of all things: a songwriter from the inside out. You can feel it in the wanting so much more than the surface in “Tennessee,” the way “Take It Slow” captures the innocence of young love, and you can hear it in the old school lyric twist in “Learn From It,” which just made its debut at Country Radio. As Smith just released his latest “Why I Can’t Leave”, fans are also quickly discovering “I Hate Alabama.” Smith first released the song on his social media channels and the overwhelming response prompted him to immediately release the full song on all platforms… right before Alabama suffered a loss that ended their long-running winning streak. The Tennessean called it a “…love song and perfect game day tune all wrapped in a catchy country melody” while Barstool Sports mused “Am I saying the Crimson Tide suffered their first loss since 2019 because of this objectively awesome song? I don’t know. I generally don’t believe in coincidences.”

While working with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell as a Junior and Senior in high school, the pair encouraged him to still “finish school.” So, Smith spent his teenage years leading a double life: Student in the morning, working songwriter from noon on. His dream turned into real life – with sweeping country songs that show the maturity and insight of an old soul discovered early, then given the time, tools and opportunity to master their craft as a seasoned writer and not just one more kid shuffling from writing appointment to writing appointment. Recently opening up for Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett on select dates it was just announced he will join Ryan Hurd on tour in 2022. He has previously performed alongside some of the genre’s other top acts including Kane Brown, and Kip Moore. For more information and dates visit ConnerSmithMusic.com.

