Artist Spotlight : Chayce Beckham

American Idol winner and “2022 Artist to Watch” (Country Now, Country Swag, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville) Chayce Beckham is “no doubt a force to be reckoned with, while proving he will leave a scorching mark on the Country music genre for years to come” (PopCulture). “One of the most buzzed-about newcomers in Country music today” (Parade), Beckham’s debut EP Doin’ It Right skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country Charts and received critical acclaim from E! News!, Billboard, People, CMT, PopCulture, Sweety High and more. Having just dropped his newest smash “Keeping Me Up All Night,” Beckham is headlining his own shows before hitting the road with Country superstar Luke Combs this fall. The first to ever win the competition show with an original song, his semi-autobiographical, self-written track “23” shot to the top of numerous viral charts, racking up more than 122 million on-demand streams (and counting). A triple threat artist, Beckham is an incredibly captivating performer, powerhouse vocalist and talented songwriter. Since just last year, the “rising Country star” (Country Now), whose voice Katy Perry said sounds “like the heart of America,” went from working as a fork-lift driver to winning American Idol to appearing on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel, and Live with Kelly & Ryan to becoming a truly prolific songwriter in the room with some of Nashville’s best writers and producer. Recognized as one of 10 new Country artists “destined for killer careers” (Country Swag), the “full-fledged Country star” (CMT) is “one of the best new Country artists to watch for in 2022” (PopCulture).

