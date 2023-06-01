Artist Spotlight : Catie Offerman

Catie Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she’s already gaining a reputation as one of the genre’s most skilled players and promising modern traditionalists and Nashville’s music community is responding. Originally from New Braunfels, Texas, Offerman grew up on a horse ranch. Home schooled by her father in the tack room of their barn, she gravitated towards music at a young age. Offerman started playing piano at the age of four which eventually led her to pursue other instruments such as violin, accordion and more. When she was 11, Offerman’s accordion teacher asked her to join their polka band where they traveled across Texas performing. Offerman graduated from Berklee College of Music at the age of 19 and signed her publishing deal with Universal Music Group Publishing about five years later. Offerman was featured in The Highwomen’s “Redesigning Women” video, inked her record deal with Universal Music Group in 2020 and was named one of “The Boot’s” 2021 Artists to Watch.

