Artist Spotlight : Walker Hayes

The newest 92.3 WIL ‘Artist Spotlight’ is Walker Hayes!

Monument Records recording artist, Walker Hayes, is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama.

His recently released EP, Country Stuff, features collaborations with Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, and Lori McKenna, and displays the full range of Hayes’ creativity.

“Country Stuff is a body of work that means a lot to me, because it shows all of who I am. I’m not in the same mood or headspace every day – some days it’s all about fun, some days are harder – but I think it’s ok to share all of that, and that’s what I hope Country Stuff does” says Hayes.

Hayes’ debut album boom., co-produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, led Billboard to call his music “personal, soul-bearing storylines; rolling rhymes; and Macklemore-like cadence.” The 10-track album includes the RIAA certified, Double-Platinum, Top 10 hit “You Broke Up With Me,” as well as the highly anticipated follow up single, “Craig.”

Hayes’ music, including hit singles “90s Country” and “Don’t Let Her” has gone on to be streamed over half a billion times. As the Washington Post stated “Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different.”

Hayes has performed his music to national audiences on Good Morning America and The Today Show, and joined the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, and Old Dominion on tour. In January 2019, he set out on his headlining Dream On It tour selling out venues across the country.

