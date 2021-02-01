Artist Spotlight : Teddy Robb

The newest 92.3 WIL ‘Artist Spotlight’ is Teddy Robb!

Perfecting his craft in Rocky Mountain ski lodges and Nashville’s Honky Tonks, Teddy Robb has a laid-back voice that grabs you like the Colorado winter air and wraps you up in a blanket with someone you love next to a warm fire.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Teddy grew up loving the outdoors. He fished, hiked, and played football through college in Ohio, however, his passion turned to music the moment he heard George Strait’s “Troubadour.” That was it, the decision was made. He called his parents, packed his bags and hit the road. Teddy spent time in Colorado playing music to support his snowboarding habit before making the final move to Nashville. He was signed to Monument Records in 2018.

Teddy’s debut single, “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You,” written by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, along with chart-topping songwriter and Old Dominion bandmember, Trevor Rosen, has over 50 million worldwide streams to date and shipped to country radio last year. Teddy performed the song to a national audience on NBC’s TODAY Show and his music has been written about in the pages of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more.

In April 2020 Teddy released his self-titled, debut EP. The five song project includes “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You,” as well as previously released tracks “Lead Me On” and “Tell Me How,” which have collectively been streamed over 80 million times. New tracks on the EP include “Me On You” and “Good Love & Good Whisky.” The project was produced by Shane McAnally, Ben Fowler, and Matt McGinn.