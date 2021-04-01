Artist Spotlight : Lily Rose

The newest 92.3 WIL ‘Artist Spotlight’ is Lily Rose!

Touting an identifiable sound described as contemporary, vulnerable and raw, Lily Rose is breaking new ground in the Nashville music scene with her new single, “Villain.” On Dec. 1, 2020, Rose posted a clip of “Villain,” a song she wrote with Mackenzie Carpenter and Kyle Clark (produced by Matt Morrisey) about a break-up she believed ended cordially, only to find out she’d been painted as the ‘bad guy’ through social media. The song connected significantly with fans, and two weeks later Rose independently released “Villain” on Dec. 15. The single immediately rocketed to the top of the iTunes all-genre chart, where it held steady at No.1 above Taylor Swift’s latest releases for several days and remained in the iTunes Top 30 for five consecutiveweeks. Rose’s reactive single “Villain” caught the attention of Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records who signed her to a joint-venture record deal in Jan. 2021.

Rose grew up in Atlanta as a self-taught drummer and guitarist, but it wasn’t until high school that she discovered her voice. As an athlete and distinguished singer, Rose had to decide which avenue to pursue. Bar sets and cover shows in her college town of Athens, GA led to headlining and sold out shows across Athens, Atlanta, Nashville and NYC, prompting her to make the move to Nashville in 2017.

Her musical influences range from Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban and Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry reflecting her innate ability to adopt a “futuristic” 21st century country sound. She currently resides in Nashville where she continues to write and record new music with a focus on melody and hook driven songwriting style, which has proven to resonate among country, pop and rock alike.

