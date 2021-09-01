Artist Spotlight : Jimmie Allen

Signed to BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. He made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018’s strongest) – the first being his debut single “Best Shot,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being “Make Me Want To.” In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project Bettie James that has since garnered 160+ million streams and a slew of critical acclaim for the music, the historic nature of various collaborations, and its subsequent place in country music history. Named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen, Bettie James has been hailed as an “announcement of [Allen’s] arrival” and a “huge step for country” (NPR), and “a powerful statement from a developing voice” (Billboard).

On June 25, 2021, Allen released the project’s follow up album Bettie James Gold Edition. Doubling down on Allen’s expansive love for music across genres, the album “broadens country’s borders” (Billboard) and includes nine brand new songs featuring Babyface, BRELAND, Keith Urban, LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Monica, Neon Union, Pitbull, teamwork and Vikinain addition to the previous collaborations on Bettie James with Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw. The reigning 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year and 2020 CMANew Artist of the Year nominee has amassed more than 850 million on-demand streams and performed on The Kennedy Center Honors, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, TODAY, American Idol, Tamron Hall Show, The Steve Harvey Show, ACM Awards, CMA Awards,CMT Music Awards, and more.

His current single “Freedom Was A Highway” with superstar Brad Paisley is climbing through the Top 30 on Country radio as he is set to join Paisley’s headline Tour 2021 as special guest this summer. Additionally, he will headlinehis inaugural Bettie James Feston August 7 in his hometown of Milton, DE. On July 13, Allen published his debut picture book, My Voice Is a Trumpet – a powerful story about speaking up for what you believe in, at any age – with Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

For more information on Allen, visit www.jimmieallenmusic.com or follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

