Artist Spotlight : Gabby Barrett

The newest 92.3 WIL ‘Artist Spotlight’ is Gabby Barrett!

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett is setting the trend. Crowned the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Barrett has added more elite wins to her goldmine of accolades, including three Billboard Music Awards – Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song (“I Hope”) Top Collaboration with Charlie Puth (“I Hope”) – and the 2021 CMT Music Awards top honor for Female Video of the Year (“The Good Ones”).

Recognized as Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2020, an Amazon Music Breakthrough artist, one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Music plus listed in Variety’s 2020 Young Hollywood Impact Report, Barrett is proving why she’s “the face of Gen-Z Country” (HITS). Her meteoric 5X PLATINUM debut “I Hope” was the most-streamed Country song of 2020, highlighted as one of the Best Songs of the year by the Associated Press and Billboard, winner of CMT’s 2020 Breakthrough Video of the Year award, while catapulting to the Top 3 on Billboard’s all genre Hot 100 chart.

Reigning atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-breaking 27 weeks, “I Hope” was also the first debut single by a solo female artist to top the Country radio charts since 2017 and made her the youngest artist with a #1 debut at Country radio in over two decades. Adding to over 1.5 BILLION+ global streams, her top-streaming LP GOLDMINE includes the 4-week Hot AC #1 crossover version of “I Hope” feat. Charlie Puth – reaching over 1 BILLION radio spins and was named one of Rolling Stone’s best Pop and Country collaborations of 2020 – alongside her PLATINUM three-week #1 single, “The Good Ones” and latest single “Footprints On The Moon.”

The powerhouse artist is returning to the road this summer, set for headline shows, fairs and festivals. Then, she’ll join Thomas Rhett on THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR beginning in August.

Brought to you by Midwest RV Center in South County … your adventure awaits!